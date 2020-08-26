Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Wednesday

Tarrant County Public Health reported five COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. The deceased include a woman from Bedford in her 90s, a woman from Watauga in her 70s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s, a man and woman from Arlington in their 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 524 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 34,173 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Tuesday, Aug. 25 announced five additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 98 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The deaths reported include:

· A male in his 60s who was a resident of Denton

· A male over 80 who was a resident of Corinth

· A male in his 60s who was a resident of Krugerville

· A male in his 60s who was a resident of Little Elm

· A male in his 50s who was a resident of Lewisville

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the families and friends of these five individuals,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask for you to continue wearing masks, handwashing, and social distancing, to help slow the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County.”

DCPH also announced 171 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 9,406 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 407 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 7,199.