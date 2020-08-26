87 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Health Care Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Wednesday
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Wednesday

By FWBP Staff
coronavirus
Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Other News

News

Officials change COVID testing advice, bewildering experts

AP News -
By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County opens new COVID-19 testing site in southeast Fort Worth

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County and the City of Fort Worth will open a new COVID-19 testing site at the Tarrant...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Tuesday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported four COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The deceased include a man from Fort Worth in his...
Read more
Health Care

FDA chief apologizes for overstating plasma effect on virus

AP News -
By MATTHEW PERRONE and DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County Public Health reported five COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. The deceased include a woman from Bedford in her 90s, a woman from Watauga in her 70s, a man from Fort  Worth in his 60s, a man and woman from Arlington in their 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 524 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 34,173 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Tuesday, Aug. 25 announced five additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 98 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.  The deaths reported include:

·        A male in his 60s who was a resident of Denton

·        A male over 80 who was a resident of Corinth

·        A male in his 60s who was a resident of Krugerville

·        A male in his 60s who was a resident of Little Elm

·        A male in his 50s who was a resident of Lewisville

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the families and friends of these five individuals,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.  “We ask for you to continue wearing masks, handwashing, and social distancing, to help slow the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County.”

DCPH also announced 171 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 9,406 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH also reported 407 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 7,199.

Previous articleOlson, Semien homer as A’s cruise to 10-3 win over Rangers
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Health Care

Tarrant County opens new COVID-19 testing site in southeast Fort Worth

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County and the City of Fort Worth will open a new COVID-19 testing site at the Tarrant...
Read more
Health Care

Fort Worth Dentist receives prestigious fellowship

FWBP Staff -
The Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) has announced  that Ryan Schmidgall, DDS, FAGD, of Aledo recently received the...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Tuesday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported four COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The deceased include a man from Fort Worth in his...
Read more
Health Care

FDA chief apologizes for overstating plasma effect on virus

AP News -
By MATTHEW PERRONE and DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food...
Read more
Health Care

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

AP News -
By STEPHEN GROVES Associated PressSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101