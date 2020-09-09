Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Wednesday

79.2 F
By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday, Sept. 9 reported five COVID-19 deaths.

The deceased include three women from Azle, one who exceeded 100, one in her 90s and one in her 80s, a woman from Bedford in her 80s and a man from Azle in his 70s. All had underlying health conditions. Four out of five deaths occurred in July and the first in August.

Tarrant County now has 587 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 38,215 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Tuesday, Sept. 8 announced four additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 105 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.  The deaths reported include:

·        A male in his 70s who was a resident of unincorporated southwest Denton County

·        A female over 80 who was a resident of The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton

·        A female in her 50s who was a resident of Dallas

·        A female over 80 who was a resident of Carrollton

“Your thoughts and prayers are requested for the families and friends of these four additional community members who’ve passed away due to COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.  “Please continue wearing masks, handwashing, and practicing physical distancing to help us all stay Denton County strong.”

