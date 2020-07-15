Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Wednesday

Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday, July 15 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 80s from Mansfield, a woman in her 70s from Watauga, two women in their 70s from Fort Worth, and a man in his 40s from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 277 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 9,619 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Tuesday announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 41 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The death reported today is a male over 80 who was a resident of Denton.

“As we report the 41st death directly related to COVID-19 and the highest single day total for Denton County,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads, “we ask that you stay vigilant in practicing physical distancing, wearing masks, and washing your hands. These practices can protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID-19.”

DCPH is also announcing 154 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 4,316 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 627 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 2,357.