Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths

By FWBP Staff

COVID-19 Coronavirus test tube

Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday, Aug. 11 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two men from Fort Worth, one in his 70s and one in his 60s, two women in their 80s from Fort Worth as well as a man in his 80s from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 427 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 23,615 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Tuesday, Aug. 11 announced four additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 66 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.  The deaths reported today include:

·        A male in his 60s who was a resident of Lewisville

·        A female over 80 who was a resident of Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village

·        A male in his 40s who was a resident of Highland Village

·        A female in her 70s who was a resident of Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton

“Today, we are terribly saddened to report four deaths in Denton County due to complications from COVID-19 and sincerely seek your thoughts and prayers for their families,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

