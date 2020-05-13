83.5 F
Home Health Care Tarrant County reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Tarrant County reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths

By FWBP Staff

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reported five more COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 80s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 50s from Fort Worth, a woman in her 80s from Keller and a man in his 50s from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 114 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 821 people have recovered. Tarrant County reported 266 new cases, including 153 from a federal prison in Tarrant County.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Tuesday announced 22 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 968 confirmed COVID-19 cases.   DCPH is also reporting 65 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.

