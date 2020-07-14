Tarrant County reports 531 new COVID cases on Tuesday

Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday reported 531 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths.



Tarrant County now has 272 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 9,031 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Monday announced 113 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 4,162 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 128 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,730.