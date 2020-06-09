Tarrant County reports 6 COVID-19 deaths

93.1 F
Tarrant County Public Health on June 9 reported six COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s, all from Fort Worth, and a woman in her 80s, a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s, all from Arlington.  All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 184 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 2,864 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on June 8 announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 34 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.  The death reported was a previously reported hospitalized male in his 60s who was a resident of Denton.

