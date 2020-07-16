Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths, 857 new cases on Thursday

Tarrant County Public Health on Thursday, July 16 reported six COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 40s, a man in his 60s, and a man in his 70s, all from Arlington; a man in his 70s from Lake Worth, a woman in her 60s from Fort Worth, and a woman in her 60s from Unincorporated Tarrant County. All but one had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 283 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 9,918 people have recovered. The country reported 857 new cases on Thursday.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Wednesday announced 151 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 4,467 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 113 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 2,470.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, July 17, 2020. The testing center will be held at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex at 1500 Long Road in Denton from 8 AM – 12 PM. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

In Collin County, an 83-year-old Dallas man with an underlying health condition and COVID-19 died July 9 at Highland Springs Senior Living in Dallas, according to a report received by Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS). No further personal information is being released, out of respect for the man’s family.

This brings the total of county resident fatalities associated with COVID-19 to 62.