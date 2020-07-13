88.6 F
Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths on Saturday, 423 new cases

By FWBP Staff
This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases-Rocky Mountain Laboratories, NIH

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported six COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 60s, and two women in their 80s, all from Fort Worth; a man in his 80s from Saginaw and a man in his 80s from White Settlement, and a man in his 40s from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 268 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 7,866 people have recovered. The county reported 423 new cases on Saturday.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Saturday announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 40 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.  The death reported today is a female whom was over 80 and a resident of Dallas. 

“Please keep the family of the 40th individual who has died as a result of COVID-19 in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “It is vitally important for everyone to take the necessary steps to reduce their risk of infection.  Wear a mask.  Stay six feet away from others when out and about.  Wash your hands frequently.”

DCPH is also announcing 127 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 3,937 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also reporting 69 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,499.

