Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths on Saturday, 423 new cases

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported six COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 60s, and two women in their 80s, all from Fort Worth; a man in his 80s from Saginaw and a man in his 80s from White Settlement, and a man in his 40s from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 268 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 7,866 people have recovered. The county reported 423 new cases on Saturday.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Saturday announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 40 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The death reported today is a female whom was over 80 and a resident of Dallas.

“Please keep the family of the 40th individual who has died as a result of COVID-19 in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “It is vitally important for everyone to take the necessary steps to reduce their risk of infection. Wear a mask. Stay six feet away from others when out and about. Wash your hands frequently.”

DCPH is also announcing 127 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 3,937 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 69 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,499.