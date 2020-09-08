88.9 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Health Care Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths on Tuesday
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths on Tuesday

By FWBP Staff
coronavirus
Photo by CDC on Unsplash

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

 Tarrant County Public Health reported six COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The deceased include three women from Azle, one in her 90s and two in their 80s, a man from Azle in his 80s, a man from Grapevine in his 80s and a woman from Fort Worth in her 70s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 582 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 37,811 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Monday, Sept. 7 announced 51 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 33 are active cases.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 10,639 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH also reported 146 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 8,898.

