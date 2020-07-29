91.1 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths on Wednesday, 836 new cases

By FWBP Staff
COVID research In less than 20 years, communities around the globe have been hit by a string of major disease outbreaks: SARS, MERS, Ebola, Zika and now, COVID-19.

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday, July 29 reported six COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s from Arlington; a man in his 90s from North Richland Hills, a man in his 60s from unincorporated Tarrant County, and a man in his 80s and a man in his 40s, both from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions. The county reported 836 new COVID cases.

Tarrant County now has 355 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 13,613 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Tuesday, July 28 announced 123 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 6,331 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH also reported 58 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 3,419.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Justin on Friday, July 31, 2020.  Pre-registration is required.  The testing center will be held at Northwest High School at 2301 Texan Drive from 8 AM – 12 PM.  Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.  All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

