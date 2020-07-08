Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths

Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday reported six COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two men in their 60s and a woman in her 90s, all from Fort Worth; a man in his 60s from Grand Prairie, a man in his 80s from Arlington and a man in his 50s, address unknown. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 254 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 7,018 people have recovered. The country reported 757 new cases of COVID-19.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Tuesday announced 56 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 3,459 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 11 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,268.