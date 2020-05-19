92.4 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Home Health Care Tarrant County reports 7 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 7 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

By FWBP Staff
This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases-Rocky Mountain Laboratories, NIH

Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday, May 19 reported seven COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 80s, two women in their 70s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 60s, and a man in his 50s. All are from Fort Worth and all had underlying health conditions.

The county reported 84 new cases on Tuesday, May 19.

Tarrant County now has 130 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 1,586 people have recovered

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Monday has announced 19 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,088 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also reporting 8 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.

Previous articleCDC alerts doctors to COVID-19 linked condition in children; Cook Children’s has seen condition
Next articleBelmont set for June 20 without fans, leads off Triple Crown

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX