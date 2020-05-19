Tarrant County reports 7 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday, May 19 reported seven COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 80s, two women in their 70s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 60s, and a man in his 50s. All are from Fort Worth and all had underlying health conditions.

The county reported 84 new cases on Tuesday, May 19.

Tarrant County now has 130 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 1,586 people have recovered

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Monday has announced 19 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,088 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 8 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.