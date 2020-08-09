92.9 F
Saturday, August 8, 2020
Tarrant County reports 7 COVID deaths on Saturday

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

 Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday, Aug. 8 reported seven COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include three men in their 70s two from Fort Worth and one from Hurst, a man in his 60s from Fort Worth, two women in their 60s from Fort Worth, and a man in his 40s from Blue Mound. All had underlying health conditions. The county reported 779 new cases on Saturday.

Tarrant County now has 421 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 21,172 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Saturday, Aug. 8 announced two additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 62 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.  The deaths reported today include:

·        A male over 80 who was a resident of Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton

·        A female in her 70s who was a resident of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for these two individuals’ family and friends,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

