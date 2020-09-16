Tarrant County reports 7 COVID deaths on Tuesday and Wednesday

Tarrant County Public Health reported four COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and three on Tuesday.

The deceased include a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a man from Southlake in his 70s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s and a woman from Fort Worth in her 50s, from the Wednesday count. . All had underlying health conditions. The Tuesday deceased include a man from Haltom City in his 60s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s and a woman from Mansfield in her 60s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 612 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 40,077 people have recovered.