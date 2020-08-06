98.8 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 6, 2020
Tarrant County reports 7 deaths on Thursday

By FWBP Staff
Tarrant County Public Health on Aug. 6, Thursday, reported seven COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s, all from Mansfield; a woman in her 80s from Keller and a woman in her 70s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s, all from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 411 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 19,478 people have recovered.

For more information, here is a link to more COVID-19 information.

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html

