Tarrant County reports 7 deaths on Thursday

Tarrant County Public Health on Aug. 6, Thursday, reported seven COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s, all from Mansfield; a woman in her 80s from Keller and a woman in her 70s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s, all from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 411 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 19,478 people have recovered.

