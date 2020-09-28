76.4 F
Fort Worth
Monday, September 28, 2020
- Advertisements -
Health Care Tarrant County reports 8 COVID deaths on Saturday
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 8 COVID deaths on Saturday

By FWBP Staff

Coronavirus 

Other News

Health Care

How a glitchy computer system skewed Texas’ coronavirus data and hampered its pandemic response

Texas Tribune -
By Shannon Najmabadi and Edgar Walters, The Texas Tribune Sept. 24, 2020 "How a...
Read more
Health Care

2 COVID deaths reported Friday in Tarrant County

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported two COVID-19 deaths on Friday Setp. 25. The deceased include a man from Arlington in his 80s,...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 3 COVID deaths on Thursday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported two COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, Sept. 24. The deceased include a woman from Benbrook in her 90s...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports five COVID deaths on Wednesday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported five COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The deceased include a woman from Bedford in her 90s,...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County Public Health reported eight COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The deceased include a man from North Richland Hills in his 90s, a man from Arlington in his 80s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 70s, a woman from Richland Hills in her 70s, a man from Euless in his 60s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s, a man from Saginaw in his 50s and a man from Fort Worth in his 30s. 
All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 653 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 43,040 people have recovered.

Previous articleArtisan Children’s Theater presents Ella Enchanted
Next articleMistake-prone secondary tops list of issues for 1-2 Cowboys
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Health Care

How a glitchy computer system skewed Texas’ coronavirus data and hampered its pandemic response

Texas Tribune -
By Shannon Najmabadi and Edgar Walters, The Texas Tribune Sept. 24, 2020 "How a...
Read more
Health Care

2 COVID deaths reported Friday in Tarrant County

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported two COVID-19 deaths on Friday Setp. 25. The deceased include a man from Arlington in his 80s,...
Read more
Government

After Ginsburg’s death, high stakes for Texas’ legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act

Texas Tribune -
By Emma Platoff and Edgar Walters, The Texas Tribune Sept. 25, 2020 "After Ginsburg’s...
Read more
Government

Houston sampling wastewater to track spread of COVID-19

AP News -
By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated PressHOUSTON (AP) — Results from a program that's testing Houston's wastewater to monitor the local spread of...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 3 COVID deaths on Thursday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported two COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, Sept. 24. The deceased include a woman from Benbrook in her 90s...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101