Tarrant County reports 8 COVID deaths on Saturday

Tarrant County Public Health reported eight COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The deceased include a man from North Richland Hills in his 90s, a man from Arlington in his 80s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 70s, a woman from Richland Hills in her 70s, a man from Euless in his 60s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s, a man from Saginaw in his 50s and a man from Fort Worth in his 30s.

All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 653 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 43,040 people have recovered.