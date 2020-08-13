Tarrant County reports 8 COVID deaths on Thursday

Tarrant County Public Health on Aug. 13 reported eight COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include three women from Fort Worth in their 80s, one woman from Fort Worth in her 70s, a man from Grapevine in his 70s, a man from Azle in his 60s, a woman from Kennedale in her 60s and a man from Fort Worth in his 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 442 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 25,045 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Aug. 13 announced seven additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 73 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The deaths reported today include:

· A male in his 70s who was a resident of Little Elm

· A male over 80 who was a resident of Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village

· A female in her 60s who was a resident of Remarkable Healthcare of Prestonwood in Carrollton

· A female in her 50s who was a resident of Carrollton

· A male over 80 who was a resident of Frisco

· A female in her 40s who was a resident of Lewisville

· A male in his 60s who was a resident of Lewisville