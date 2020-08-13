101 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Health Care Tarrant County reports 8 COVID deaths on Thursday
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 8 COVID deaths on Thursday

By FWBP Staff

Other News

Health Care

Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Wednesday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday, Aug. 12 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include one woman from Mansfield in her 90s,...
Read more
Health Care

New Zealand scrambles to find source of new virus infections

AP News -
By NICK PERRY Associated PressWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Health authorities in New Zealand were scrambling Wednesday to trace the source of...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday, Aug. 11 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two men from Fort Worth, one in...
Read more
News

Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

AP News -
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Tuesday became the first country to...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County Public Health on Aug. 13 reported eight COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include three women from Fort Worth in their 80s, one woman from Fort Worth in her 70s, a man from Grapevine in his 70s, a man from Azle in his 60s, a woman from Kennedale in her 60s and a man from Fort Worth in his 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 442 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 25,045 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Aug. 13 announced seven additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 73 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.  The deaths reported today include:

·        A male in his 70s who was a resident of Little Elm

·        A male over 80 who was a resident of Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village

·        A female in her 60s who was a resident of Remarkable Healthcare of Prestonwood in Carrollton

·        A female in her 50s who was a resident of Carrollton

·        A male over 80 who was a resident of Frisco

·        A female in her 40s who was a resident of Lewisville

·        A male in his 60s who was a resident of Lewisville

Previous articleForecast says US hotel occupancy may not recover until 2023
Next articleGov. Greg Abbott says Texas is investigating its high proportion of coronavirus tests coming back positive
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Health Care

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is investigating its high proportion of coronavirus tests coming back positive

Texas Tribune -
By Edgar Walters, The Texas Tribune Aug. 13, 2020 "Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas...
Read more
Health Care

Baylor Genetics and Rice University form COVID-19 screening partnership for fall semester

FWBP Staff -
HOUSTON – Baylor Genetics, a clinical diagnostics laboratory known for genetic testing and precision medicine, and Rice University,...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Wednesday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday, Aug. 12 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include one woman from Mansfield in her 90s,...
Read more
Health Care

HSC, Deterra launch campaign to deal with unused medications

FWBP Staff -
The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth is launching an educational campaign to prevent...
Read more
Health Care

Cook Children’s received first in the world accreditation

FWBP Staff -
Cook Children’s is now the first freestanding children’s hospital in the world to receive full accreditation through the Society for...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101