Monday, August 17, 2020
Health Care Tarrant County reports 8 deaths on Sunday
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 8 deaths on Sunday

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County Public Health reported eight COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, Aug. 16. The deceased include three women from Fort Worth, two in their 90s and one in her 80s, four men from Fort Worth, one in his 90s, two in their 80s and one in his 70s, and a man from North Richland Hills in his 60s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 459 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 28,120 people have recovered. On Sunday,, the TCPH reported 688 new cases.

On Saturday, Aug. 15 reported five COVID-19 deaths and 1,487 new cases. The increase in cases is expected to continue for a few days while old data is received from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Many of the tests are from more than a month ago and largely from private labs. An influx of recoveries is expected to be reported over the next couple of days as well.

