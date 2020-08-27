92.4 F
Tarrant County reports 9 COVID deaths on Thursday


By FWBP Staff


FWBP Staff
Tarrant County Public Health reported nine COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, Aug. 27. The deceased include a woman from Mansfield in her 90s, a woman from Arlington in her 90s, two men from Arlington and Grand Prairie each in their 80s, a woman from Euless in her 80s, a man from Arlington in his 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 60s, and two men from Arlington in their 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 532 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 34,116 people have recovered.

