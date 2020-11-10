69.9 F
Fort Worth
Monday, November 9, 2020
Health Care Tarrant County reports 1,525 new COVID cases on Monday
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 1,525 new COVID cases on Monday

By Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

The Tarrant County Public Health Department confirmed 1,525 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Nov. 9. The Monday total adds the number of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant County to 75,161.

There were no deaths reported on Monday.

Texas health officials reported 3,816 new cases of the new coronavirus and 26 new COVID-19 deaths statewide on Monday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic hit Texas in early March to 963,019 and the state’s total COVID-19 death toll to 18,769. Of those confirmed cases, an estimated 126,412 were active Monday and 6,103 were hospitalized, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

North of the Red River, confirmed coronavirus cases are continuing to soar in Oklahoma, with nearly 2,200 new cases and six additional deaths reported on Monday.

The 2,197 confirmed new cases reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health bring the total number of confirmed infections to 138,455 since the start of the pandemic. The state’s death toll now stands at 1,444, and the number of people hospitalized through Friday with COVID-19 was at 1,045.

Over the weekend, Oklahoma reported a new daily record high of 4,507 confirmed cases, a slight reduction from the more than 4,700 new cases initially reported Saturday, but that health officials said was slightly overinflated because of a backlog of cases and duplicate results.

Still, the daily number was more than double the previous one-day record and prompted Gov. Kevin Stitt to issue a statement strongly urging Oklahomans to wear masks, avoid large crowds and socially distance.

“Oklahomans pulled together back in April so we could safely reopen our economy, and I am asking for that same unified effort once again to slow the spread of this virus and keep Oklahomans safe,” Stitt said.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Oklahoma has risen over the past two weeks from 1,348.14 new cases per day on Oct. 25 to 1,735.29 new cases per day on Nov. 8, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. – Additional reporting by the Associated Press

