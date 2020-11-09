63.1 F
Tarrant County reports 3 COVID deaths, Texas nears 1M cases
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 3 COVID deaths, Texas nears 1M cases

By FWBP Staff
Photo by Edward Jenner from Pexels

FWBP Staff

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday, Nov. 8 reported three COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two men from Fort Worth in their 60s and a man from Fort Worth in his 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 763 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 57,303 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Saturday, Nov. 7 announced 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 36 are active cases.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 18,114 COVID-19 cases.  DCPH also reported 64 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 14,645.

Texas on Sunday reported 5,404 new cases of the coronavirus, with almost 2,000 of those cases coming from the hard-hit El Paso area, state health officials said.

The state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is nearing 1 million, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, which puts the number of cases at more than 985,000.

The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that with 43 additional deaths reported, the state’s death toll was at 18,743.

Cases and hospitalizations have been rising in Texas, and the situation has become especially acute in El Paso, with El Paso county’s top elected official shutting down  nonessential activities and medical teams being sent in to help.

Health officials said that statewide, more than 6,000 people were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. – Associated Press contributed to this report

