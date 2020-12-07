40.2 F
Fort Worth
Monday, December 7, 2020
Tarrant County reports 2 COVID deaths on Sunday as Texas hospitalizations from COVID-19 hover just under 9,000

By Robert Francis

Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday, Dec. 6 reported two COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Fort Worth in her 90s and a woman from Fort Worth in her 60s. Both had underlying health conditions. 

Tarrant County now has 874 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 78,062 people have recovered.

Texas on Sunday reported 8,436 new cases of the coronavirus and 92 additional deaths as hospitalizations hovered just under 9,000.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that 8,681 people were hospitalized with the virus. On Tuesday, the state surpassed 9,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time since a deadly summer outbreak.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows Texas’ death toll from the virus is at 23,055. That death count is the second highest in the country overall and the 23rd highest per capita at 80.3 deaths per 100,000 people.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 2,785.7, an increase of 24.8%.

The true number of infections in Texas is likely higher because many haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

