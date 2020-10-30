Six COVID deaths reports in Tarrant County on Thursday

Tarrant County Public Health on Thursday, Oct. 29 reported six COVID-19 deaths.

The deceased include a man from Mansfield in his 90s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 90s, two women from Fort Worth in their 60s, a woman from North Richland Hills in her 50s and a woman from Fort Worth in her 40s.

All had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 734 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 52,544 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Thursday announced three Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 130 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.

The deaths reported today include:

· A female over 80 who was a resident of Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco

· A female in her 70s who was a resident of Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco

· A male in his 50s who was a resident of Denton

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family and friends of three community members who passed away from COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please continue following public health recommendations to protect your family, friends, and yourself.”

DCPH also announced 126 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 102 are active cases. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 16,718 COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 65 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 13,657.