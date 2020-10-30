51.4 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Health Care Six COVID deaths reports in Tarrant County on Thursday
Health Care

Six COVID deaths reports in Tarrant County on Thursday

By FWBP Staff
red and white flower petals
Photo by CDC on Unsplash

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County Public Health on Thursday, Oct. 29 reported six COVID-19 deaths.
The deceased include a man from Mansfield in his 90s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 90s, two women from Fort Worth in their 60s, a woman from North Richland Hills in her 50s and a woman from Fort Worth in her 40s.
All had underlying health conditions.
 
Tarrant County now has 734 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 52,544 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Thursday announced three Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 130 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. 
The deaths reported today include:

·        A female over 80 who was a resident of Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco

·        A female in her 70s who was a resident of Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco

·        A male in his 50s who was a resident of Denton

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family and friends of three community members who passed away from COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.  “Please continue following public health recommendations to protect your family, friends, and yourself.”

DCPH also announced 126 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 102 are active cases.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 16,718 COVID-19 cases.  DCPH also reported 65 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 13,657.

