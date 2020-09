Tarrant County Public Health reported five COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The deceased include a woman from Kennedale in her 90s, a woman from Arlington in her 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a man from Arlington in his 60s, a man from Arlington in his 50s. All of the individuals had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 662 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 43,895 people have recovered.