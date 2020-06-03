91.7 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Home Health Care Tarrant County reports one COVID-19 death on Wednesday
Health Care

Tarrant County reports one COVID-19 death on Wednesday

By FWBP Staff

Coronavirus 

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Wednesday, June 3 reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased is a woman in her 80s from Fort Worth, with underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 168 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 2,420 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Tuesday announced 18 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,416 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also reporting 5 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.

Previous articleBank of America announces $1 billion to support economic opportunity initiatives
Next articleCinemark reports loss as Plano movie chain aims for phased re-opening

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX