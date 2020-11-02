Tarrant County reports 1 COVID death on Sunday

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday, Nov. 1 reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased was a man from Arlington in his 50s who had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 739 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 53,782 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Saturday announced six Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 138 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. Saturday’s reported COVID-19 deaths include:

· A male in his 70s who was a resident of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton

· A male over 80 who was a resident of Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village

· A male in his 60s who was a resident of The Colony

· A female in her 60s who was a resident of The Colony

· A male over 80 who was a resident of Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco

· A female in her 70s who was a resident of unincorporated southwest Denton County

“With six additional COVID-19 deaths today, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for these community members’ families and friends,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please continue physical distancing, wearing your masks, and washing or sanitizing your hands frequently so we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in Denton County.”