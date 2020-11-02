57.7 F
Fort Worth
Sunday, November 1, 2020
Health Care Tarrant County reports 1 COVID death on Sunday
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 1 COVID death on Sunday

By FWBP Staff
coronavirus
Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Other News

Health Care

Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths Saturday, 6 on Friday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday, Oct. 30 reported four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Southlake in her...
Read more
Health Care

Six COVID deaths reports in Tarrant County on Thursday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Thursday, Oct. 29 reported six COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man from Mansfield in his 90s,...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday, Oct. 28 reported five COVID-19 deaths.The deceased include two women from Fort Worth in their 70s,...
Read more
Government

El Paso officials ask residents to stay home for two weeks as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

Texas Tribune -
By Cassandra Pollock and Julián Aguilar, The Texas Tribune Oct. 25, 2020 "El Paso...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday, Nov. 1 reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased was a man from Arlington in his 50s who had underlying health conditions.
 
Tarrant County now has 739 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 53,782 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Saturday announced six Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 138 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.  Saturday’s reported COVID-19 deaths include:

·        A male in his 70s who was a resident of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton

·        A male over 80 who was a resident of Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village

·        A male in his 60s who was a resident of The Colony

·        A female in her 60s who was a resident of The Colony

·        A male over 80 who was a resident of Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco

·        A female in her 70s who was a resident of unincorporated southwest Denton County

“With six additional COVID-19 deaths today, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for these community members’ families and friends,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.  “Please continue physical distancing, wearing your masks, and washing or sanitizing your hands frequently so we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in Denton County.”

Previous articleTrump decries FBI probe of supporters surrounding Biden bus in Texas
Next articleRobert Francis: Bond. James Bond.

Latest News

Health Care

Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths Saturday, 6 on Friday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday, Oct. 30 reported four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Southlake in her...
Read more
Health Care

Fort Worth’s Ampcare’s ESP use for post-extubation dysphagia care cleared with FDA

FWBP Staff -
 The Ampcare Effective Swallowing Protocol (ESP™) Therapy System received an extended clarification Wednesday from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for the...
Read more
Health Care

Six COVID deaths reports in Tarrant County on Thursday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Thursday, Oct. 29 reported six COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man from Mansfield in his 90s,...
Read more
Health Care

FBI warns ransomware assault threatens US healthcare system

AP News -
By FRANK BAJAK AP Technology WriterBOSTON (AP) — Federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday, Oct. 28 reported five COVID-19 deaths.The deceased include two women from Fort Worth in their 70s,...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101