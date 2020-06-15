Tarrant County reports six COVID deaths over weekend

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) reported six COVID-19 deaths over the weekend and has now 197 confirmed deaths from the virus.

The deceased include a woman in her 60s and a man in his 40s, both from Fort Worth, a woman in her 80s from Mansfield, a man in his 50s from Hurst and a woman in her 80s from Arlington and a woman in her 50s from Arlington. All but one had underlying health.

Tarrant County now has 197 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 3,158 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Saturday announced 32 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,719 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 4 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.