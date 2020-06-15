93 F
Fort Worth
Monday, June 15, 2020
Home Health Care Tarrant County reports six COVID deaths over weekend
Health Care

Tarrant County reports six COVID deaths over weekend

By FWBP Staff

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) reported six COVID-19 deaths over the weekend and has now 197 confirmed deaths from the virus.

The deceased include a woman in her 60s and a man in his 40s, both from Fort Worth,  a woman in her 80s from Mansfield, a man in his 50s from Hurst and a woman in her 80s from Arlington and a woman in her 50s from Arlington. All but one had underlying health.
Tarrant County now has 197 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 3,158 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Saturday announced 32 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,719 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also reporting 4 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.

Previous articleAgent: Cowboys star Elliott tested positive for coronavirus
Next articleIPOs for the week include North Texas pharma company with Fort Worth connections

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX