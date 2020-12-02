Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths as Texas surpasses 9,000 hospitalized COVID patients

Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday, Dec. 1 reported six COVID-19 deaths.

The deceased include two men from Fort Worth in their 70s, a woman from Bedford in her 70s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 60s, a woman from Kennedale in her 60s and a man from Fort Worth in his 50s. All but one had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 849 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 72,017 people have recovered.

Texas surpassed 9,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients Tuesday for the first time since a deadly summer outbreak as the pandemic’s spread threatened the Big Bend region near the desert artist hub of Marfa, where tourists continued visiting and officials urged people to stay home.

The rising number of cases near the remote West Texas border is but another example of how the virus is now spreading into places that ducked previous surges but are now ensnared by its long-reaching tentacles and confronted with its wide-ranging challenges.

Texas reported more than 15,000 new cases Tuesday, smashing the previous single-day record. State health officials attributed at least some of the spike to a lag in reporting over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, but doctors and local leaders still say they’re trending in the wrong direction.