Tarrant Couty reports 10 COVID deaths on Aug. 23

Tarrant County Public Health reported 10 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, Aug. 23 including three from July. All but three had underlying health conditions and seven were over 65.

The deceased include four men in their 80s, one from North Richland Hills, two from Arlington and one from White Settlement, a woman from Fort Worth in her 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s, a man from Arlington in his 60s, a man from Arlington in his 50s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 50s, and a man from Fort Worth in his 20s.

Tarrant County now has 515 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 32,632 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Saturday announced 145 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 9,095 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 180 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 6,525.