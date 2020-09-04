TCOM creates office of student success

The Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine is taking the next step to create a welcoming environment for all of its students with the creation of the Office of Medical Student Success. The office will be led by Dr. Rynn Ziller, who has been appointed Assistant Dean for Medical Student Success, the college said in a news release.



Melva Landrum, who had been the Assistant Director of Advising and Career Development, will assume the role of Director of Medical Student Success within this office.



“I am excited about the opportunity to have a more comprehensive impact on our students’ success and well-being while they are in medical school,” Ziller said. “Our goal is to provide the support needed to ensure each student reaches his or her full potential, both personally and professionally.”

The Office for Medical Student Success was created to provide TCOM students a welcoming environment, timely and accurate advising, and programming designed to enhance their professional development. It will oversee an expansion of its career advising services for current students as well as past graduates.



“We are so excited to expand the services for our medical students,” Landrum said. “As the needs of medical students grow for them to find success in both undergraduate and graduate medical education, the services that our department offers have become more extensive in the areas of advising and career development and through programmatic efforts.”

The Office for Medical Student Success also will lead TCOM’s plans and commitment to increase Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion initiatives, provide strategies to promote medical student well-being and organize those major school events that celebrate the milestones of their medical school careers.

The creation of this new office will create additional value within TCOM and provide resources needed by TCOM’s medical students to achieve success.



“A medical school’s success can only be measure through the success, experiences and supportive environment of our students who have entrusted us in guiding them to their ultimate goal,” TCOM Dean Dr. Frank Filipetto said. “I look forward to the leadership Dr. Ziller will bring in her new role and the team she will lead in support of our students.”

¬– FWBP Staff