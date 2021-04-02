TCOM ranked as top osteopathic school for primary care in Texas, second in the nation

U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of best medical schools for primary care and for the second consecutive year, the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine was the highest ranked osteopathic medical school in Texas and second highest in the nation.

TCOM had the second highest ranking of osteopathic medical schools and was ranked 57th among all medical schools across the country for primary care, up 15 spots from last year’s ranking of 72.

“We are committed to addressing the healthcare workforce needs of our state and our country,” said Dr. Frank Filipetto, Dean of TCOM. “Our osteopathic roots have allowed us to grow and service the needs of our community through our graduate’s delivery of osteopathic primary care.”

Additional rankings by U.S. News & World Report placed TCOM at No. 21 in the nation in primary care production, which was measure by the number of 2012-14 graduates practicing in primary care.

TCOM was ranked No. 52 in the nation and No. 2 in the state of Texas for graduates practicing in rural areas. TCOM was also No. 64 nationally with graduates from 2012-14 practicing direct patient care in health professional shortage areas.

TCOM is helping address the shortage of physicians in Texas, including in rural communities, the school said in a news release. Its ROME program has seen over 70 percent of its graduates working in primary care.

TCOM’s Class of 2021 had 58 percent of its students match in primary care.