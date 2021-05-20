Thursday, May 20, 2021
TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine: Ways educators can fight COVID-19 fatigue during Summer

FWBP Staff
red white and black textile
Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash

Educators in K-12 and higher education have reported suffering from chronic stress and the COVID-19 pandemic has led to some experiencing burnout.

The Facebook Live Chat at 1 p.m. C.S.T. Thursday, May 20 is available on the medical school’s Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/fwmdschool/live_videos

Fort Worth medical and education experts will discuss a new solution being implemented in Fort Worth to help educators re-connect with their “purpose” during the Summer months as role models for students and find sparks of joy .

Presenters are: Jennifer Allie, Ph.D., senior associate dean of faculty affairs; Debra Atkisson, M.D., associate professor and physician development coach; and Curby Alexander, Ph.D., associate professor of professional practice at TCU’s College of Education.

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

