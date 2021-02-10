Drive-through vaccine at TCU

TCU, Baylor Scott & White and Tarrant County Public Health drive-through are collaborating to launch a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site. Appointments are required and those receiving the vaccine will not need to leave their car.

TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium parking lots will serve as the location for site. Staffing of the site will be a collaboration of Baylor Scott & White Health and TCU. Baylor Scott & White Health employees will administer vaccine initially, with plans for support from faculty and students of TCU’s Department of Nursing and TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine underway, the university said in a news release.

“It’s important that the TCU community be part of the solution to this damaging pandemic. We are proud to partner with other community leaders to extend our work in support of the greater good,” TCU Chancellor Victor J. Boschini Jr. said in the news release. “This partnership with Baylor Scott & White Health and Tarrant County Public Health allows us to serve our Fort Worth and Tarrant County neighbors.”

Officials plan for the TCU site to be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, beginning Saturday, Feb. 13, with 1,000 vaccines; you must have an appointment to be vaccinated. Officials expect to serve up to 2,500 residents a day at full capacity.

“The new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination location will provide a safe and fast way for people to receive their immunization,” said Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County Public Health director. “Tarrant County Public Health and its partners have provided more than 135,000 vaccinations. Adding, Baylor Scott & White and TCU is a win for us all.”

Baylor Scott & White Health will notify patients 48 hours prior to their appointment time. All patients must have an appointment; walk-ups or drive-ups without an appointment will be turned away.

“This collaboration will allow more in our community to be vaccinated safely and quickly,” said Mike Sanborn, president of Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center–Fort Worth. “We are excited to be involved in this effort, and we remain committed to educating our community – addressing questions and concerns so we may all become community advocates of the COVID-19 vaccination effort and help put an end to this pandemic.”

The site will serve those who are registered for the COVID-19 vaccine through Tarrant County Public Health and/or those who are registered through Baylor Scott & White Health. In accordance with state and federal guidance, distribution priority includes those at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19 – those who fall into Phase 1A and 1B.

Tarrant County has advised all residents to register for the vaccine to make distribution go more smoothly once the various priority groups are reached.

In addition to registering for the vaccine through Tarrant County Public Health, (https://tcph.quickbase.com/db/bq3q4uet8) all residents are invited to register through Baylor Scott & White Health’s MyBSWHealth website or app, (https://www.bswhealth.com/covid-vaccine) regardless of whether or not they are a current patient.

“Amazing partners come together in challenging times to achieve great things. It’s so wonderful to see the Fort Worth community collaborate to meet some of our greatest needs,” said Stuart D. Flynn, MD, founding dean of the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine. “Our students are learning from, and will be participating in, one of the best examples of how a community rallies to help its own, a powerful example of servant leadership.”

Nursing faculty and students from TCU’s Harris College of Nursing & Health Sciences will also play an important role.

“TCU nursing students and faculty are skilled at administering vaccines. We’ve been waiting for this moment to be called on to help get COVID-19 vaccines in arms and look forward to serving our community,” said Suzy Lockwood, Ph.D., MSN, RN, OCN, FAAN, associate dean for nursing and nurse anesthesia and professor of nursing for the Harris College of Nursing & Health Sciences.

Planning efforts by TCU include those from the TCU Department of Public Safety to manage traffic flow and outreach to area neighbors, supported by the city of Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Police Department.

“Vaccinations allow us to play offense – instead of defense – in the fight against COVID-19. Our talented staff and clinical professionals have worked diligently to make this a smooth process so we can help protect the wider community,” Boschini said.

TCU Students and Employees

TCU students and employees are encouraged to register for the vaccine through Tarrant County Public Health and/or MyBSWHealth, in addition to TCU (http://bit.ly/TCUVACCINE).

TCU has requested vaccine for all TCU employees and students but has no timeline for delivery. Visit TCU’s vaccine communication page and FAQs for the most up-to-date information. http://bit.ly/3rGG8mD