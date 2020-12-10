50.5 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Search
How Recent Political Changes Will Impact Your Bottom Line
Health Care Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says he has tested positive for coronavirus
Health Care

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says he has tested positive for coronavirus

By Mitchell Ferman
Sid Miller
Helena Bottemiller Evich moderates the “Ag in the Modern World” panel with guests Sid Miller, Drew Springer and Tom Vilsack at The Texas Tribune Festival on Sept. 28, 2019.

Other News

Government

New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief

By ANDREW TAYLOR -
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration dove back into Capitol Hill's confusing COVID-19 negotiations on Tuesday, offering a $916 billion package to House Speaker...
Read more
Government

US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data

By MATTHEW PERRONE and LAURAN NEERGAARD -
WASHINGTON (AP) — Documents released by U.S. regulators Tuesday confirmed that Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine was strongly protective against COVID-19 -- offering the...
Read more
Business

Texas to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests to small businesses

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — With new cases of the coronavirus and hospitalizations spiking in Texas as winter approaches, Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday launched...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 2 COVID deaths on Sunday as Texas hospitalizations from COVID-19 hover just under 9,000

Robert Francis -
Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday, Dec. 6 reported two COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Fort Worth in her 90s and...
Read more
Mitchell Ferman

by Mitchell Ferman, The Texas Tribune.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said Wednesday evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is the second known statewide elected official to test positive for the coronavirus.

“Friends, I just got news that I have tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, will be quarantining at my ranch,” Miller said in a written statement. “Not feeling my best, but I’ve survived rodeo injuries, broken bones, hip, double knee and shoulder surgery, west nile virus and cancer, and I’m going to beat this too. Thank you for your prayers and support, and please continue to pray for our first responders, doctors, nurses and health care workers, especially in our rural areas. Together, we’ll make it through this.”

Miller, 65, released no further details. It is unclear how he contracted the virus or whether he has received medical attention.

The announcement came a day after The Texas Tribune revealed that at least three Texas Board of Education members tested positive for the coronavirus following an in-person meeting last month, raising more questions about the state’s emphasis on safety just weeks before the new legislative session begins next month.

The first statewide elected official to publicly confirm a positive coronavirus test was Texas Supreme Court Justice Debra Lehrmann in May.


close






Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleGOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson readies 2021 lobbying blitz to bring casinos to Texas
Next articleSix finalists named for Fort Worth police chief position

Latest News

Government

US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data

By MATTHEW PERRONE and LAURAN NEERGAARD -
WASHINGTON (AP) — Documents released by U.S. regulators Tuesday confirmed that Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine was strongly protective against COVID-19 -- offering the...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 2 COVID deaths on Sunday as Texas hospitalizations from COVID-19 hover just under 9,000

Robert Francis -
Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday, Dec. 6 reported two COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Fort Worth in her 90s and...
Read more
Health Care

Trump lawyer Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID test

By AAMER MADHANI and JONATHAN LEMIRE -
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the latest in Trump’s...
Read more
Health Care

Texans living in long-term care facilities will be among first people eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Juan Pablo Garnham -
People living and working in long-term care facilities, like nursing homes and assisted living centers, will be among the first group of people eligible...
Read more
Health Care

MedStar and Texas Health Resources to donate ambulance and supplies to Fort Worth Sister City Toluca, Mexico

Paul Harral -
Toluca, Mexico, capital of the State of Mexico, is the center of a rapidly growing urban area and the fifth-largest city in Mexico, home...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101