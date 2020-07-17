Texas Coalition for Animal Protection receives Petco Foundation grant

Texas Coalition for Animal Protection (TCAP) has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its Fort Worth free spay and neuter program for cats and dogs living in 14 target ZIP Codes, the organization said in a news release.



The Petco Foundation investment will help to fund free spays, neuters, and rabies vaccines for Fort Worth residents in the following ZIP Codes: 76102, 76103, 76104, 76105, 76106, 76107, 76110, 76111, 76112, 76114, 76115, 76116, 76119, 76140.



Fort Worth’s Animal Services Department identifies these ZIP Codes as high-intake areas for the shelter – meaning these funds are needed more than ever to end pet overpopulation and euthanasia, the news release said.



“We are so thankful to the Petco Foundation for providing us this grant funding,” said Stacey Schumacher, TCAP executive director. “Due to financial constraints put on families due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now, more than ever, Texas pet owners need help providing essential wellness care to their pets. With the funding we have been awarded by the Petco Foundation, we will be able to continue our Fort Worth Free program and provide hundreds of spays and neuters to Fort Worth pet owners free of charge.”

This grant investment is part of the Petco Foundation’s recent distribution of more than $13 million to animal welfare organizations nationwide.



In addition, the Petco Foundation distributed $1 million in emergency product and cash donations to partner organizations facing the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis and put out a national call to mobilize animal lovers to take action and Pledge to Save Pet Lives.

TCAP is a nonprofit organization that exists to end animal overpopulation and improve community animal welfare by providing low-cost preventative services throughout North Texas. Since 2002, TCAP has provided more than 502,419 spays and neuters, and vaccinated more than 958,314 pets, across North Texas.

www.texasforthem.org

¬– FWBP Staff