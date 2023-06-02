Texas Health Fort Worth earns stroke care recognition

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth has once again earned national recognition for its treatment of stroke patients, receiving both The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Comprehensive Stroke Centers.

The hospital is the only advanced comprehensive stroke center in Tarrant County to be certified by The Joint Commission and is one of fewer than 45 comprehensive stroke facilities in Texas, the hospital said in a news release. In 2019, Texas Health Fort Worth became the first hospital in the city to achieve the prestigious certification, demonstrating its expertise in treating stroke patients quickly and efficiently, the release said. The certification encompasses the full spectrum of stroke care – diagnosis, education, rehabilitation and treatment.

To be eligible for certification, the release said, hospitals must demonstrate compliance with stroke-related standards as a Primary Stroke Center and meet additional requirements, including those related to advanced imaging capabilities, 24/7 availability of specialized treatments and providing staff with the unique education and competencies to care for complex stroke patients.

Established in 2012, the certification is awarded for a two-year period to Joint Commission-accredited acute care hospitals.

“We’re truly humbled to care for the highest number of stroke patients in North Texas because it demonstrates how much the community values and respects the care we provide to patients and their family members,” said Joseph DeLeon, president of Texas Health Fort Worth. “For Tarrant County and the entire North Texas region, we are that extended support system for stroke patients and their loved ones, before and after surgery. And to continuously earn this certification shows we’re truly invested in the community. We are honored to provide the highest level of neurological care.”

Someone dies of stroke every 3 minutes and 30 seconds in the U.S., making it the No. 5 cause of death overall, according to the American Heart Association. Stroke ranks as the No. 5 cause of death in Texas.

The stroke program at Texas Health Fort Worth offers the physician specialists and technologies necessary for better diagnosis and treatment of stroke, the hospital’s news release said, including a dedicated neurosurgical intensive care unit, educational and support programs, a Brain Injury Transitional Services program, advanced imaging systems to identify clots deep in the brain and virtual stroke care capabilities.

“Upholding this certification since 2019 demonstrates Texas Health Fort Worth’s continued commitment to excellence,” said Dr. Vinit Mehrotra, a neurologist on the hospital’s medical staff and medical director of its stroke program. “It represents yet another way we pledge to the community that quality treatment, education and rehab will be provided to every stroke patient – from those with minor symptoms to those most critically ill.”

Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system with a service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 7 million people. The system provides coordinated care through its Texas Health Physicians Group and 29 hospital locations under the banners of Texas Health Presbyterian, Texas Health Arlington Memorial, Texas Health Harris Methodist and Texas Health Huguley.

For more information call 1-877-THR-WELL, or visit TexasHealth.org.