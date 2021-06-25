Mary Robinson, Ph.D., R.N., NEA-BC, Texas Health Resources’ senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Reliable Health, has been named one of 2021’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives in the United States by Modern Healthcare magazine.

This recognition honors leaders who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be paving the way to better health through their executive responsibility, leadership qualities, innovation, community service and achievements inside and outside of their respective organizations.

“I am excited to join other clinical executives from across the country who are receiving this recognition,” Robinson said. “It is an honor to represent Texas Health and our thousands of nurses and other caregivers, and to support them and our patients as we make decisions each day to improve the health of the people in the communities we are privileged to serve. Leadership is a team effort, and I feel very blessed to work with a great team of leaders at Texas Health.”

Texas Health leaders recognize the strength of Robinson’s leadership, having served the organization for four decades.

“In her role as chief nursing officer of Reliable Health, Mary has been instrumental in leveraging her sharp clinical acumen and decades of institutional knowledge to foster innovation and care transformation,” said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, CEO, Texas Health. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mary was unwavering in her commitment to safe, quality care; the mental health and well-being of nurses; and the need to consider the patient experience in every decision.”

Robinson is known for her passion for both patients and caregivers.

“Mary is a powerhouse leader and collaborator who is highly respected by nurses at all levels,” said Winjie Miao, senior executive vice president and chief experience officer. “In making decisions, she always weighs what is best for the patient and what is best for the caregiver.”

Beyond Texas Health, Robinson has served on the advisory board for the TCU Nursing Program and the Health Innovation Institute at TCU. She also served for a number of terms as a director of the Texas Nurses Association. Nationally, Robinson has made an impact as an appraiser for the American Nurses Association’s Magnet recognition program.

Robinson has devoted her 40-year nursing career to Texas Health. She started as a staff nurse in the respiratory intensive care unit at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth and worked her way to becoming the chief nursing officer at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.

In 2018, Robinson was named vice president of professional practice, research and Magnet, and in May 2019, Robinson was named chief nursing officer of Reliable Health.