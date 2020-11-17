Texas Health Southlake names vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake has named Michael E. Ludwig, DNP, MHA, RN, NEA-BC, as its vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. Ludwig joins Texas Health Southlake from Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman.



“Michael Ludwig is a proven leader with more than 26 years of experience that supports the highest quality of nursing practice,” said Traci Bernard, president of Texas Health Southlake. “His extensive knowledge and previous success with all levels of nursing, medical staff and patients make him a valuable asset to Texas Health Southlake.”



Ludwig holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Texas Christian University and a Master of Health Care Administration degree from University of Texas at Arlington. Ludwig’s experiences in nursing and leadership extend more than two decades, with increasing professional advancements.



As director of surgical services at Children’s Medical Center Dallas, Ludwig developed three new service lines, opened two new inpatient units, and improved employee opinion survey results across all assigned units.



As associate chief nursing officer at Texas Health Kaufman, Ludwig strategically managed financial and quality metrics, and oversaw daily operations. Prior to transitioning to Texas Health Southlake, Ludwig led the COVID response team at Texas Health Kaufman, developed surge plans for staff and resources, and communicated action plans both internally with staff and physicians, as well as externally with corporate and Kaufman county leaders.



Ludwig has been a member or currently serves in a number of professional organizations, including American College of Health Care Executives, Emergency Nurses Association, Texas Organization of Nurse Executives, Texas Nurses Association, and Kaufman County Leadership Team.



