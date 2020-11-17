63.8 F
Fort Worth
Monday, November 16, 2020
Health Care Texas Health Southlake names vice president of patient care services and chief...
Health Care

Texas Health Southlake names vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer

By FWBP Staff
Michael Ludwig

Other News

Government

Fort Worth City Council Work Session, Meeting preview for Nov. 17

FWBP Staff -
City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 290 of City Hall, 200 Texas St. Informal reports will cover food...
Read more
Health Care

Texas Health Southlake names vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer

FWBP Staff -
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake has named Michael E. Ludwig, DNP, MHA, RN, NEA-BC, as its vice...
Read more
News

Leonid Meteor to deliver celestial show in Fort Worth skies tonight

Neetish Basnet -
If you're out of T.V. series or movies to stream on Netflix this week, there's another must-watch show taking place on the...
Read more
Entertainment

Universal and Cinemark agree to shorten theatrical window

AP News -
By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film WriterUniversal Pictures has struck another deal with a major theater chain to shorten the theatrical window from...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake has named Michael E. Ludwig, DNP, MHA, RN, NEA-BC, as its vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. Ludwig joins Texas Health Southlake from Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman.

“Michael Ludwig is a proven leader with more than 26 years of experience that supports the highest quality of nursing practice,” said Traci Bernard, president of Texas Health Southlake. “His extensive knowledge and previous success with all levels of nursing, medical staff and patients make him a valuable asset to Texas Health Southlake.”

Ludwig holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Texas Christian University and a Master of Health Care Administration degree from University of Texas at Arlington. Ludwig’s experiences in nursing and leadership extend more than two decades, with increasing professional advancements.

As director of surgical services at Children’s Medical Center Dallas, Ludwig developed three new service lines, opened two new inpatient units, and improved employee opinion survey results across all assigned units.

As associate chief nursing officer at Texas Health Kaufman, Ludwig strategically managed financial and quality metrics, and oversaw daily operations. Prior to transitioning to Texas Health Southlake, Ludwig led the COVID response team at Texas Health Kaufman, developed surge plans for staff and resources, and communicated action plans both internally with staff and physicians, as well as externally with corporate and Kaufman county leaders.

Ludwig has been a member or currently serves in a number of professional organizations, including American College of Health Care Executives, Emergency Nurses Association, Texas Organization of Nurse Executives, Texas Nurses Association, and Kaufman County Leadership Team.                

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleLeonid Meteor to deliver celestial show in Fort Worth skies tonight
Next articleFort Worth City Council Work Session, Meeting preview for Nov. 17

Latest News

Government

Tarrant County, Texas seeing surge in COVID-19 cases

Robert Francis -
Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday, Nov. 15 reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased was a man from Fort Worth in his...
Read more
Government

2 states announce new virus restrictions as US cases hit 11M

AP News -
Michigan and Washington on Sunday joined several other states in announcing renewed efforts to combat the coronavirus as more than 11 million...
Read more
Health Care

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center becomes community’s first hospital

FWBP Staff -
Methodist Midlothian Medical Center has opened the first hospital in the history of this Ellis County community. ...
Read more
Health Care

Fever, symptom screening misses many coronavirus cases

AP News -
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer Temperature and COVID-19 symptom checks like the ones used at schools and...
Read more
Health Care

Huntsman Cancer Institute joins Caris Life Science’ Precision Oncology Alliance

FWBP Staff -
Caris Life Sciences has announced that Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah has joined Caris’ Precision Oncology Alliance, a...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101