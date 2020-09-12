Texas Health’s $300 million expansion project reaches major milestone





The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have changed the pace and schedule of almost everything, but don’t count the largest construction project in Texas Health’s history among them, the health care system said in a news release.



Construction of the Jane and John Justin Patient Surgical Tower at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth continues moving along, as a major structural milestone was recently met with the completion of the building’s foundation.

“We are fortunate to continue to work safely on this project in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Joseph DeLeon, president of Texas Health Fort Worth. “It has truly been a team effort from everyone to ensure this expansion continues as planned.”

The $300 million expansion project — the largest in the history of Texas Health — will add 144 patient beds, 15 surgical suites and new pre-operative and post-operative units to the Texas Health Fort Worth campus. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2022.

Kevin Davis, Texas Health senior project manager for development, said safety precautions are being taken for everyone working on the construction site.



“Wearing proper personal protective equipment (PPE), practicing social distancing, daily temperature screening and wiping down equipment are top of mind,” Davis said. “At the end of the day that’s the No. 1 priority – that these projects are safe.”





