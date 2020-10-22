75.7 F
Health Care Texas reports most active COVID-19 cases since summer peak
Texas reports most active COVID-19 cases since summer peak

By AP News
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The second coronavirus wave in Texas continued with more active cases than at any time since the summertime peak, according to numbers state health officials reported Wednesday.

An estimated that 84,538 cases of COVID-19, the illness the coronavirus causes, were active Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. That was the most since Sept. 1. Of those, 4,782 cases required hospitalization, the most since Aug. 26.

The 4,991 new cases, along with 261 unreported cases from earlier, increased the Texas total for the eight-month outbreak to 838,809 cases. However, the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The Texas COVID-19 death toll of 114 Wednesday raised the outbreak toll to 17,201.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

