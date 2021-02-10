Tarrant County reports 36 COVID-19 deaths, as Texas reports most since mid-January

by AP News.

Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday, Feb. 9 reported 36 COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include:

a woman from Arlington who exceeded 90

a man from Fort Worth who exceeded 90

a woman and two men from Arlington in their 80s

a woman from Fort Worth in her 80s

a man from Azle in his 80s

a man from Fort Worth in his 80s

a woman from Hurst in her 80s

two women from Arlington in their 70s

two men from Euless in their 70s

two women and a man from Fort Worth in their 70s

a man from Haltom City in his 70s

a woman from Lake Worth in her 70s

a woman from Mansfield in her 70s

a man from Arlington in his 60s

three men and four women from Fort Worth in their 60s

a man from Kennedale in his 60s

a man from North Richland Hills in his 60s

a man from Fort Worth in his 50s

a woman from Arlington in her 50s

a woman from Fort Worth in her 50s

a woman and a man from Mansfield in her 50s

a woman from River Oaks in her 50s

and a male from Fort Worth under 10.

All but two had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 2,509 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 190,865 people have recovered.

State health officials reported a spike in daily deaths from the new coronavirus Tuesday to a level not recorded since the middle of last month.

There were 301 deaths reported Tuesday from COVID-19, the illness the coronavirus causes, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That was the most since Jan. 14 and brought the state’s coronavirus death toll for the pandemic to 39,001.

The state also reported 12,966 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the number of Texas cases to just over 2.5 million since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 322,999 are active.

Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations held steady at 9,401, department spokesman Chris Van Deusen said Tuesday.

Additional reporting by Fort Worth Business Press