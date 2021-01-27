40.8 F
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Texas’ rolling average of new daily COVID-19 cases decreases

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The rolling average number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Texas has decreased 17.5% over the past two weeks, researchers at Johns Hopkins University say.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported more than 24,000 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, as well as 307 additional deaths.

Johns Hopkins says more than 35,000 people with the virus have died so far in Texas, the third highest death count in the country.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.

