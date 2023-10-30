Remember when North Texas was enduring a seemingly endless heat wave? Forget about it. MedStar, Tarrant County’s mobile health care and ambulance service, said Monday its crews have already treated three patients in the past 24 hours for a primary cold-related illness.

As the weekend cold snap continues into the workweek, complete with the first freeze warnings of the season, MedStar said in a news release it will be implementing cold weather response protocol once the “real feel” temperature drops below 20 degrees. Under this protocol, response priorities are upgraded to patients in an outdoor area, unprotected from the cold.

With the arrival of cold weather, MedStar is encouraging area residents to protect themselves against serious health problems that can result from exposure to the cold by following some basic guidelines.

Lower Your Risk of Frostbite and Hypothermia

When exposed to cold temperatures, your body begins to lose heat faster than it can be produced. Follow the advice below to avoid cold-weather health problems such as frostbite and hypothermia:

Wear cold weather appropriate clothing such as gloves/mittens, hats, scarves, and snow boots. Dress in several layers of loose-fitting clothing and cover your face and mouth if possible.

Be aware of the wind chill factor. Wind can cause body-heat loss.

Stay dry, and if you become wet, remove wet clothing immediately.

Limit your time outdoors.

Do not ignore shivering. It’s an important first sign that the body is losing heat. Persistent shivering is a signal to return indoors.

Signs and Symptoms of Hypothermia

Hypothermia symptoms for adults include:

Shivering, which may stop as hypothermia progresses (shivering is a good sign that a person’s heat regulation systems are still active.)

Slow, shallow breathing

Confusion and memory loss

Drowsiness or exhaustion

Slurred or mumbled speech

Loss of coordination, fumbling hands, stumbling steps

A slow, weak pulse

In severe hypothermia, a person may be unconscious without obvious signs of breathing or a pulse.

Avoid Exertion

Cold weather puts an extra strain on the heart. If you have heart disease or high blood pressure, follow your doctor’s advice about performing other hard work in the cold. Otherwise, if you must do heavy outdoor chores dress warmly and work slowly. Remember, your body is already working hard just to stay warm, so don’t overdo it.

Reduce Risk of Cold Temperature Injuries

People are at risk for developing health problems from working in cold environments.

Ensure that clothing and boots have adequate insulation.

Dress in layers to help keep in body heat.

Take frequent breaks out of the cold.

Avoid Carbon Monoxide

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that is poisonous to breathe. Operate all gasoline-powered devices, such as gas powered heaters outdoors and never bring them indoors. Also be careful when using other alternate heating sources such as stoves or grills. This will help to ensure your safety from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Check Often on Elderly or Chronically Ill Loved Ones

The elderly or people with chronic illnesses may be at risk for hypothermia after prolonged exposure to even mildly cool temperatures. Check on older friends or relatives often during cold spells to be sure they are acting normally.