The Morris Foundation makes cornerstone gift for new building

North Texas Area Community Health Centers officially dedicated the Northside Community Health Center and renamed it The Morris Foundation Building July 15, thanks to the foundation’s $1 million cornerstone grant.

Todd Liles, trustee and The Morris Foundation executive director, speaks at the dedication of The Morris Foundation Building of the Northside Community Health Center. Photo credit: Simon Luna/North Texas Area Community Health Centers

The gift was part of a $15.3 million capital campaign, led by U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, to build a new 34,000-square-foot Northside Community Health Center to better serve the medically underserved area.

Primary care services include adult care, pediatric care, women’s health, and behavioral health, along with pharmacy, labs, diabetes management, health education and wellness.

The Northside Community Health Centers opened In 2018, offering an environment that is family-friendly, hospitality focused, and promotes patient wellness. The organization currently sees approximately 13,000 individuals per year at its medical-home centers with the capacity to see an additional 7,000 in its new facilities.

“We are proud of our partnership with North Texas Area Community Health Centers in support of their mission to improve health and wellness by offering accessible, compassionate and quality healthcare services for all patients,” said Todd Liles, The Morris Foundation’s executive director and trustee.

Todd Liles Carlos Morales MorrisBuilding-5230.jpg Todd Liles, trustee and The Morris Foundation executive director (left) and Dr. Carlos Morales, North Texas Area Community Health Centers’ board president, in front of The Morris Foundation Building. Credit: Simon Luna/North Texas Area Community Health Centers

“The Foundation invests in programs that meet the educational, health and social services of the vulnerable, and this facility aligns well with being able to serve the community,” Liles said.

Dr. Carlos Morales is the president of the board for North Texas Area Community Health Centers.

“At North Texas Area Community Health Centers, our patients are some of the most vulnerable in Tarrant County. We are grateful for the collaboration with The Morris Foundation as they understand the challenges our patients face to maintain their health and wellness,” Morales said.

“We are honored to have The Morris Foundation name on the Northside Center building as a symbol of not only our partnership but the commitment to the underserved patients,” he said.

North Texas Area Community Health Centers is a nonprofit organization with a community family medical practice that offers a full-range of primary and preventative healthcare services to patients throughout Tarrant County.

The organization was founded in 2002 to provide high quality medical services, while serving as a safety net for the lower-income population to help successfully address health disparities in the community. It has three community-centered medical homes: Northside Community Health Center, Southeast Community Health Center and Arlington Community Health Center.

More information: https://ntachc.org or call (817) 625-4254.

The Morris Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to removing barriers and creating pathways for the vulnerable in the Fort Worth community to help them live hopeful and productive lives.

More information: www.themorrisfoundation-fw.com – FWBP Staff