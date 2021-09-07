Tuesday, September 7, 2021
89.8 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeHealth Care

TimelyMD promotes, adds to staff

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
Health

Lisa Albert has been promoted to AVP of Strategic Communications at Fort Worth-based TimelyMD, the leading telehealth provider specializing in higher education. Albert joined TimelyMD in 2019 and drives the communication strategies that bring the mission, vision, and values of TimelyMD to life.

A past president of the Greater Fort Worth Chapter of PRSA, Albert has previously served in senior communications roles at Texas Christian University, Justin Brands, Inc., and Texas Ballet Theater.

In a newly created role, Zac Fleming has broad responsibility for product management, product design, and product strategy. Leveraging technology and strategy, he seeks to create innovative products so that college students everywhere can seamlessly access the care needed to thrive.

Fleming’s previous roles include serving as vice president for product management at Citi, general manager for digital transformation at Baylor Scott & White Health, and chief technology officer at Three to Abandon. He also serves as an advisor for start-up founders, mentors global product leaders, and volunteers to help further his local community.

Previous articleTotal Office Solutions signs long-term lease in Irving
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate