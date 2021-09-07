TimelyMD promotes, adds to staff

Lisa Albert has been promoted to AVP of Strategic Communications at Fort Worth-based TimelyMD, the leading telehealth provider specializing in higher education. Albert joined TimelyMD in 2019 and drives the communication strategies that bring the mission, vision, and values of TimelyMD to life.

A past president of the Greater Fort Worth Chapter of PRSA, Albert has previously served in senior communications roles at Texas Christian University, Justin Brands, Inc., and Texas Ballet Theater.

In a newly created role, Zac Fleming has broad responsibility for product management, product design, and product strategy. Leveraging technology and strategy, he seeks to create innovative products so that college students everywhere can seamlessly access the care needed to thrive.

Fleming’s previous roles include serving as vice president for product management at Citi, general manager for digital transformation at Baylor Scott & White Health, and chief technology officer at Three to Abandon. He also serves as an advisor for start-up founders, mentors global product leaders, and volunteers to help further his local community.