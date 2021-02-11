Free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites

Trinity Metro and Tarrant County are teaming up to provide free rides to customers who are traveling to COVID-19 vaccination sites, beginning Monday, Feb. 15.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved an agreement to pay up to $50,000 to support the complimentary rides, Trinity Metro said in a news release.

“This partnership with Trinity Metro will make it easier for folks to get the vaccine,” said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley. “Our agreement includes trips on all Trinity Metro services, including those operated by Catholic Charities.”

“We are excited to partner with Tarrant County on this important initiative,” said Trinity Metro President and CEO Bob Baulsir. “We want to do everything we can to provide access for anyone who wants to receive a vaccine.”

The current vaccination sites are the Tarrant County Resource Connection, which is served by bus routes 3 and 25, and the Hurst Conference Center, which is served by a modified route 23.

Customers may also use ACCESS paratransit to these sites or connect to these bus routes by riding another bus route, TEXRail, Trinity Railway Express (west zone only) or ZIPZONE.

To obtain a free ride, passengers will need to show the operator or train conductor the appointment text or email from Tarrant County Public Health.

As part of this agreement, riders can also ride for free to vaccination appointments on Tarrant County Transportation Services (TCTS) and Northeast Transportation Services (NETS), both operated by Catholic Charities Fort Worth.