Triple-digit temps resume, heat illness threat persists

After a brief respite from triple-digit temperatures, the North Texas heat wave is back with a vengeance and Tarrant County mobile health care provider and ambulance service MedStar treated 17 patients for a primary heat-related illness on Thursday.

Of those treated, 13 patients were transported to area hospitals with one in critical condition. Two of the patients treated were spectators at high school football scrimmages.

“As we go into ‘Friday Night Lights’ tonight, be sure to hydrate and use other heat-related illness prevention tips before going to the games,” MedStar advised in a news release.

The total of heat-related responses handled by MedStar since May 1 now stands at 745 with 571 patients taken to area hospitals; 51 were in critical condition and 4 in serious condition.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

The patients treated included 497 males (66.7%) and 248 females (33.3%) with an average age of 46.6 years. The oldest patient treated was 91 and the youngest was 1 year old. Nine were 10 years of age or younger.

MedStar has a special response procedure when the heat index (real feel) temperature climbs to 105 degrees or higher. For patients located outside in an unprotected area, MedStar upgrades the priority of the response to limit the patient and responders from exposure to extreme heat.

In addition to heat-related illnesses, Medstar has responded to 7 children in hot cars through Aug. 17. Texas leads the nation in hot-car child deaths, MedStar says, and reminds everyone to never leave children unattended in cars and to be sure vehicles are secured to prevent a curious child from becoming trapped in the car on a hot day.

If you find a child unattended in a hot car, the service says, alert authorities immediately, and, if necessary, be prepared to take action based on the instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker.

- Advertisement -

These recommendations are also good for pets, MedStar notes.

To encourage awareness of the dangers of excessive heat as the dangerous heat wave continues, Medstar offers the following information on heat-related illness:

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body loses large amounts of water and salt through excessive sweating, particularly through hard physical labor or exercise. This loss of essential fluids can disturb circulation and interfere with brain function. Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include muscle cramps, paleness, sweating, nausea, and vomiting. Children and the elderly are especially susceptible.

Heatstroke is a life-threatening problem that occurs when the body suffers from long, intense exposure to heat and loses its ability to cool itself. Some of the most common signs of heatstroke include confusion, vomiting, alteration in sweating, hot and flushed skin, rapid heart rate, decreased sweating, shortness of breath, decreased urination, increased body temperature (104 to 106 degrees Fahrenheit), or potentially, convulsions.

Heatstroke is a medical emergency, MedStar says, and advises that if you or someone you know starts experiencing any of the symptoms above, immediately call 9-1-1.

Preventive measures to help avoid heat-related illness include: