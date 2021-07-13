Two local health care systems join data research operation

Baylor Scott & White Health and Texas Health Resources and MedStar Health Research Institute in the Maryland and Washington, D.C., region have joined as members of Truveta, a company that says its vision is “Saving Lives with Data.”

Together, the new members represent thousands of sites of care and tens of thousands of caregivers, contributing diverse data to the Truveta platform. Truveta’s 17 members provide more than 15% of all patient care in the United States, Truveta said in a news release.

Clinical data from this care will be de-identified daily and brought together in the Truveta platform to advance patient care and accelerate development of new therapies.

Truveta is uniquely founded and governed by its members, who also have invested $95 million in the company, closing out Series A funding. Their investment will support the hiring of talented technologists and health data experts and cover the infrastructure and cloud-computing resources necessary to make the Truveta platform a reality.

Earnings health providers receive from Truveta will be invested back into the communities they serve, the news release said.

“I’m inspired by the commitment from our 17 health provider members to join Truveta to save lives with data,” said Terry Myerson, CEO of Truveta. “Together, we are hard at work to help researchers find cures faster, empower every clinician to be an expert, and help families know they are receiving the best care for their condition.

“We are building an unprecedented data platform and learning community for health. Our members’ data commitment, clinical expertise, and strategic capital will help us achieve our vision. We invite others to join us,” Myerson said.

Today, clinical health data is often inaccessible, fragmented, and unstructured, which challenges doctors and patients to learn from data collected as part of patient care.

Truveta says it will deliver valuable insights from billions of clinical data points with a single search. The Truveta platform will enable the health community to learn rapidly from each other and from exabytes of de-identified data, all while carefully protecting patient privacy.

“For more than 20 years as a clinical researcher, I have dreamed of being able to use de-identified data to quickly answer critical questions that immediately advance the health of our patients,” said Dr. Neil Weissman, chief scientific officer, MedStar Health. “I’m so proud our team is joining Truveta and excited for the opportunity to transform how we conduct research and advance health with ethical and intelligent use of data.”

MedStar Health is not affiliated with MedStar Mobile Healthcare, the emergency and non-emergency ambulance provider for Fort Worth and 14 surrounding cities.

“We’re honored to join this extraordinary group, as we pursue our commitment to use our collective data for the collective good,” said Barclay E. Berdan, CEO of Texas Health Resources. “No one system can do what we will collectively achieve together by leveraging our data to improve every aspect of healthcare from the patient care journey and experience to treatments and outcomes.”

“Joining this collaborative will benefit the millions of Texans we serve, as it will enable us to leverage national data to advance treatments and discoveries within our communities,” said Jim Hinton, CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health. “Medical education is core to our mission, and this collaboration will empower future clinicians and researchers by expanding access to data and knowledge.”

Most of the Truveta health system members have academic medical school and research affiliations, as well as commitments to train future generations of medical professionals.

Baylor Scott & White Health, MedStar Health and Texas Health Resources all bring additional academic medical center and research expertise to the group and even more data diversity and representation to Truveta.

Truveta aims to ensure all people can receive the best care they need. Key to making this possible is statistically significant patient data representation across geography, race, ethnicity, gender identification, language, and other socioeconomic dimensions.

With these new members, Truveta will include data representing more than 15 percent of U.S. patient care with even greater racial and ethnic diversity, especially Black and Hispanic patients, from health systems operating in Texas, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a spotlight on the opportunity to better understand health disparities and do more for the communities we serve. At MedStar Health, we care for some of the country’s most diverse populations. With our mission to promote learning, discovery, and innovation, we believe insights from Truveta can help providers learn more and have better informed conversations about inequities and health outcomes to make progress on this important topic,” said Kenneth Samet, president and CEO of MedStar Health.

Truveta’s 17 health provider members include Providence, Advocate Aurora Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, Henry Ford Health System, Medstar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, Novant Health, Sentara Healthcare, and Texas Health Resources.

Truveta said it is the world’s first health provider-led data platform with a vision of Saving Lives with Data. The Truveta platform represents tens of millions of patients and thousands of care facilities across 40 states.

Truveta aims to help researchers find cures faster, empower every clinician to be an expert, and help families know they are receiving the best care for their condition. Truveta is a tax paying entity.

https://truveta.com