Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Health Care

U.S. News & World Report ranks three THS hospitals, Baylor among best in DFW

By FWBP Staff
Hospital equipment

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Three Texas Health Resources hospitals are among the best in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the top 20 in Texas for complex care, according to an annual report by the U.S. News & World Report, the health care system said in a news release.

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth ranked No. 4, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas No. 5 and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth No. 6 in the D-FW area in the publication’s annual 2020-2021 Best Hospitals report.

“Though we continue to meet consumers where and when they need us, hospitals remain an integral part of our health system,” said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, CEO of Texas Health Resources. “This recognition shows that beyond the courageous work being done for each patient inside our hospitals and practices during this COVID-19 pandemic, we also continue to excel in providing compassionate and outstanding care in an array of hospital-based specialties to best meet North Texans’ needs,” Berdan said.

Each year, U.S. News showcases the nation’s highest performing hospitals based largely on objective data including risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

Overall, Southwestern Health Resources, the clinically integrated health network created by UT Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health, had four hospitals in the top 10, including the  region’s No. 1 ranked facility.

UT Southwestern Medical Center was ranked No. 1 in DFW and No. 2 in Texas.

For Baylor Scott & White, four of the system’s hospitals were recognized as “High Performing” in at least one specialty, meaning they are among the top 10% in the nation.

Baylor Scott & White is the most awarded not-for-profit health system in Texas with sixteen medical centers rated. The system’s two flagship academic medical centers have been recognized as being among the top ten in the state.

“This recognition is an extraordinary achievement, reflective of our team’s unwavering commitment, faithful service, compassion and relentless focus on safely caring for those who need us now more than ever,” said Jim Hinton, chief executive officer, Baylor Scott & White. 

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth was ranked No.25 in Texas and No. 8 in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area

For the 2020-21 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 16 specialties, procedures and conditions.

In the 16 specialty areas, 134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and region, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a research organization based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

The rankings will be published in the U.S. News “Best Hospitals 2021” guidebook, available for order from the U.S. News Online Store and for purchase at other bookstores October 6.

For the full rankings, visit Best Hospitals 

– FWBP Staff

